AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs

Simply choose an instance with the right amount of compute, memory, and storage for your application, and then use Elastic GPUs to add the GPU resources needed to accelerate the graphics performance of your application for a fraction of the cost of standalone graphics instances.

Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs make it easy to attach graphics acceleration to existing Amazon EC2 instances in much the same way as attaching Amazon EBS volumes. With Elastic GPUs, you can configure the right amount of graphics acceleration to your particular workload without being constrained by fixed hardware configurations and limited GPU selection. Elastic GPUs support OpenGL 4.2 and offer up to 8GiB of GPU memory, making them ideally suited for any workload that needs a small amount of additional GPU such as virtual desktops, gaming, industrial design, or HPC visualization.

