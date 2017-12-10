AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Amazon Connect Delivers Personalized Customer Experiences for You

Join us for an overview and demonstration of Amazon Connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center based on the same technology used by Amazon customer service associates worldwide to power millions of conversations. The self-service graphical interface in Amazon Connect makes it easy to design contact flows for self and assisted call-handling experiences, manage agents, and track performance metrics – no specialized skills required. In this session, you will hear from Capital One and T-Mobile on how they are using Amazon Connect to provide their customers with dynamic, natural, and personalized experiences. See how quickly you can get started with Amazon Connect and build your contact center.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).