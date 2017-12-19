AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. Lambda functions form the backbone of ODIS, which handles over 100 million photographs that are uploaded to HomeAway’s vacation rental platform. HomeAway is a vacation rental marketplace with more than 2 million rentals in 190 countries and is part of Expedia.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).