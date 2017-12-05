AWS re:invent 2017: End-User Computing on AWS with Amazon WorkSpaces and Amazon AppS

IT organizations today need to support a modern, flexible, global workforce and ensure their users can be productive from anywhere. Moving desktops and applications to AWS offers improved security, scale, and performance, with cloud economics. In this session, we provide an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and Amazon AppStream 2.0, and talk through best practices for moving your end-user computing to AWS. We also dive deep into Amazon AppStream 2.0, and demonstrate some of the newest capabilities, including Microsoft Active Directory integration, single sign-on with SAML 2.0, and new graphics instances.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).