AWS re:invent 2017: Advanced VPC Design and New Capabilities for Amazon VPC
Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) enables you to have complete control over your AWS virtual networking environment. Given this control, have you ever wondered how new Amazon VPC features will affect the way you design your AWS networking infrastructure, or even change existing architectures that you use today? In this session, we explore the new design and capabilities and how you might use them.?
