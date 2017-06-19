AWS Named as a Leader in Gartner’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Magic Quadrant for 7th Consecutive Year
Every product planning session at AWS revolves around customers. We do our best to listen and to learn, and to use what we hear to build the roadmaps for future development. Approximately 90% of the items on the roadmap originate with customer requests and are designed to meet specific needs and requirements that they share with us.
I strongly believe that this customer-driven innovation has helped us to secure the top-right corner of the Leaders quadrant in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for the 7th consecutive year, earning highest placement for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision:
To learn more, read the full report. It contains a lot of detail and is a great summary of the features and factors that our customers examine when choosing a cloud provider.
