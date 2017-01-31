Featuring popular titles including Microsoft Office, Eclipse IDE, Corel PaintShop Pro, and Trend Micro Worry Free Business Security, AWS Marketplace for Desktop Apps offers software as a monthly subscription for use with Amazon WorkSpaces. Customers can search for apps by name or keyword, or browse across categories such as Business Intelligence, Productivity and Collaboration, and Application Development. Once subscribed, administrators can assign the virtualized apps to users through Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager. Customers can also see and manage all their existing AWS Marketplace AMI, SaaS and Desktop subscriptions on the redesigned Your Software page.

AWS Marketplace for Desktop Apps is available today at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/desktop/

AWS Marketplace Website Integrates Desktop Apps for Amazon WorkSpaces

