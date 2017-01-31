We’ve been working to add IPv6 support to many different parts of AWS over the last couple of years, starting with Elastic Load Balancing, AWS IoT, AWS Direct Connect, Amazon Route 53, Amazon CloudFront, AWS WAF, and S3 Transfer Acceleration, all building up to last month’s announcement of IPv6 support for EC2 instances in Virtual Private Clouds (initially available for use in the US East (Ohio) Region).

Today I am happy to share the news that IPv6 support for EC2 instances in VPCs is now available in a total of fifteen regions, along with Application Load Balancer support for IPv6 in nine of those regions.

You can now build and deploy applications that can use IPv6 addresses to communicate with servers, object storage, load balancers, and content distribution services. In accord with the latest guidelines for IPv6 support from Apple and other vendors, your mobile applications can now make use of IPv6 addresses when they communicate with AWS.

Read the entire article here, AWS IPv6 Update – Global Support Spanning 15 Regions & Multiple AWS Services

via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.