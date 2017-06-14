AWS IoT Event Video: Announcing General Availability of AWS Greengrass

Live stream of special AWS IoT event held at AWS Pop Up Loft, San Francisco featuring AWS executives, customers, and partners as they bring you the latest in AWS IoT technologies. At this special event, we announced the general availability for AWS Greengrass, which is a software that lets you run local compute, messaging, data caching, and synch capabilities for connected devices in a secure way.

