AWS IoT Event Video: Announcing General Availability of AWS Greengrass
Live stream of special AWS IoT event held at AWS Pop Up Loft, San Francisco featuring AWS executives, customers, and partners as they bring you the latest in AWS IoT technologies. At this special event, we announced the general availability for AWS Greengrass, which is a software that lets you run local compute, messaging, data caching, and synch capabilities for connected devices in a secure way.
Learn more at AWS Greengrass homepage – http://amzn.to/2s3FCBF.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published