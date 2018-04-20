AWS Glue now supports Timeout Values for ETL jobs

Runaway ETL jobs may occur due to coding errors or data anomalies, and they can continue to consume resources without making progress.

AWS Glue gives you the ability to set a timeout value on any new ETL job that you create, and edit existing jobs to specify a timeout value or use the default value. When the specified timeout limit has been reached, Glue will terminate the ETL job, stop billing for the job, and send a job TIMEOUT notification to Amazon CloudWatch. With this release, all new ETL jobs will have a default timeout value of 48 hours. For more information, please check our documentation.

AWS Glue is available in the AWS Regions US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo).

