AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

The retail industry is going through incredible transformation. Options for online, in-store, and mobile purchases are growing. Customers are very knowledgeable, want access to a variety of relevant products on their own terms, and expect exceptional customer service & unique in-store and online experiences.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers the cloud computing infrastructure and services you need as a retailer, enabling you to move your legacy infrastructure to a connected, intelligent, and modern platform that scales with demand, is agile & responsive, and quickly helps you turn customer & business data into actionable insights, delivering the best experience for your customers.

Learn more about AWS for retail at – http://amzn.to/2zZY5p0.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).