AWS Edmunds Event-Driven, Serverless, and Cost-Effective Enterprise Message Bus

On the next This Is My Architecture, learn how Edmunds built an event-driven, serverless message bus that costs 18-20X less than their previous solution, and runs much faster. You’ll learn how they used SNS, SQS, Lambda, CloudWatch, and multiple features of S3 to build a resilient, efficient, and decoupled architecture. Learn more at – http://amzn.to/2F1i8DD.

Host: Matt Yanchyshyn, Director Solutions Architecture

Speakers: Ajit Zadgaonkar, Director of Operations and Infrastructure Engineering

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).