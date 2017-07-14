AWS Compute Overview: Servers, Containers, Serverless, and Batch – #AWS Session Video
The AWS Compute platform has expanded EC2 instance types including FPGA and new GPU instances. There are also other ways to run workloads in AWS including Lambda (serverless), ECS (managed Docker), and AWS Batch (batch computing). This session will cover the newest instance types in EC2 and review AWS Lambda, ECS, and Batch.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
