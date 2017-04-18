AWS Certified Solutions Architect Official Study Guide – Associate Exam

IT Books
Validate your AWS skills. 

This is your opportunity to take the next step in your career by expanding and validating your skills on the AWS cloud.  AWS has been the frontrunner in cloud computing products and services, and the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Official Study Guide for the Associate exam will get you fully prepared through expert content, and real-world knowledge, key exam essentials, chapter review questions, access to Sybex’s interactive online learning environment, and much more. This official study guide, written by AWS experts, covers exam concepts, and provides key review on exam topics, including:

  • Mapping Multi-Tier Architectures to AWS Services, such as web/app servers, firewalls, caches and load balancers
  • Understanding managed RDBMS through AWS RDS (MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, Postgres, Aurora)
  • Understanding Loose Coupling and Stateless Systems
  • Comparing Different Consistency Models in AWS Services
  • Understanding how AWS CloudFront can make your application more cost efficient, faster and secure
  • Implementing Route tables, Access Control Lists, Firewalls, NAT, and DNS
  • Applying AWS Security Features along with traditional Information and Application Security
  • Using Compute, Networking, Storage, and Database AWS services
  • Architecting Large Scale Distributed Systems
  • Understanding of Elasticity and Scalability Concepts
  • Understanding of Network Technologies Relating to AWS
  • Deploying and Managing Services with tools such as CloudFormation, OpsWorks and Elastic Beanstalk.

Learn from the AWS subject-matter experts, review with proven study tools, and apply real-world scenarios. If you are looking to take the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate exam, this guide is what you need for comprehensive content and robust study tools that will help you gain the edge on exam day and throughout your career.

