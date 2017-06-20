AWS Big Data and Analytics Services Speed Innovation – #AWS Video
Data-driven agencies face extreme data integration and analytics challenges. Decades of point solutions have solved specific mission problems while creating valuable data stores. However, these data stores are not integrated and are stored in information silos. AWS’s powerful data ingestion and integration services now allow agencies to rapidly store more in data lakes for deeper analytics. Join this discussion on how FAA and other agencies have leveraged AWS data integration and analytic services to optimize and innovate with their previously untapped information silos.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
