AWS Batch now supports the ability to automatically terminate your jobs at execution level. With job execution timeout, you can set a timeout duration per retry attempt in your job definition or provide it as an override when you submit the job, and AWS Batch will terminate your job once the job has been running for the specified duration. Note that the time out duration must be at least 60 seconds and the timer will start when the job reaches a running state.

For more information about Job Execution Timeout, visit the AWS Batch Documentation.

This change is effective today in all AWS Regions supported by AWS Batch. AWS Batch is currently available in the following AWS Regions: US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), Canada (Central), Europe (Ireland), Europe (London), Europe (Frankfurt), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Asia Pacific (Singapore).

Read the entire article here, AWS Batch Adds Support for Automatic Termination with Job Execution Timeout

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.