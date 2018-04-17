This release introduces several new features that accelerate development. A test and debug flow has been added for running unit tests with “mock” data on a GraphQL resolver. Amazon CloudWatch has been integrated, enabling streaming of GraphQL operation logs for a live debugging experience. And, Amazon CloudFormation is now supported, enabling creation of a complete GraphQL API in just a few steps.

In addition, new capabilities are available to GraphQL APIs created in AppSync. Developers can now attach resolvers to GraphQL subscriptions when clients connect, enabling fine grained authorization for realtime data. Additionally, developers can now use Amazon DynamoDB batch operations across one or more tables simultaneously in a single GraphQL resolver. Supported operations include BatchWriteItem, BatchGetItem, and BatchDeleteItem. Learn more about AWS AppSync here

AWS AppSync is currently in available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), EU (Ireland). Read the entire article here, AWS AppSync now Generally Available (GA) with new GraphQL Features Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.