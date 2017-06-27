Avi Networks and Cisco Join Forces by Entering Into a Strategic Reseller Agreement

Avi Networks & Cisco join forces by entering into a strategic reseller agreement

We have been working very closely with Avi Networks for more than a year now to help our joint customers achieve their goals. This partnership spans engineering, product management, and sales. Because of the successes we have experienced over the past year, we have jointly decided to take our partnership to the next level by entering into a strategic reseller agreement. “Enterprises modernizing their data centers are looking for elastic, virtual network functions for their applications,” said Sharad Rastogi, vice president of product management for Enterprise Networking at Cisco. “The combination of Avi Networks’ software-defined load balancing architecture and the Cisco CSP 2100 NFV platform delivers flexible, cost-effective, and turn-key load balancing services.”

Strategic Reseller Agreement

Today we are publicly announcing for the first time this reseller agreement as we kick off Cisco Live US. If you happen to be attending Cisco Live this week, you can visit Avi Networks at booth #2637. The Avi Network’s software load balancing solution called the Avi Vantage Platform will be added to Cisco’s Global Price List (GPL). The Avi software license SKUs are available as annual or three-year subscriptions from Cisco. These new SKUs will be available a la carte and also together with Cisco’s CSP 2100. While the Cisco CSP 2100 and Avi Networks solution bundles address most use cases, there are some use cases for Avi in public clouds and container environments where the Avi a la carte SKUs make sense for our joint customers. Providing choice allows both Cisco’s and Avi’s partners and sales teams to offer the best solution to our customers. We wanted to ensure that Cisco had the ability to sell everything in the Avi portfolio.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.