Availability solutions from Microsoft Azure and Veeam

Veeam produces the world’s best Availability solutions. Over the last two years, our customers have become increasingly interested in Availability solutions in the cloud, specifically in Microsoft Azure. Veeam has always been and continues to be hardware agnostic. We always let our customers choose their preferred hardware, or in this case cloud provider. With that said, Veeam has built six show-stopping innovations for our customers who are looking to use Veeam with Microsoft Azure to strengthen their Availability story in the hybrid cloud.

Certified Veeam VMs in the Azure Marketplace

Veeam has two certified VMs called Veeam Cloud Connect for Service Providers, and Veeam Cloud Connect for the Enterprise that are available in the Azure Marketplace. Whether you’re a service provider providing Azure-based hosted Backup as a Service (BaaS) to your customers, or an enterprise customer managing your own off-site backup archives, Veeam Cloud Connect provides a fully integrated, fast and secure way to archive and restore Veeam-powered backups from Azure. These VMs can be provisioned in less than 30 minutes and can provide connections from a customer’s on-premises Veeam environment to Azure page blob storage. Customers can then build long-term archives of their Veeam backups in Microsoft Azure. Recently, Microsoft announced that it will enable all Azure customers to access and use disks in Azure up to 4TB in size (previously 1TB). This enhancement (due out later this year) means that Veeam customers can fully realize a more cost-effective solution using a Veeam virtual appliance to back up four times as much data in Azure Storage. And, Veeam archives in Microsoft Azure offer file level granular recovery back to the customer’s on-premises environment or recovery to Microsoft Azure.

