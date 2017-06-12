Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar
Veeam® Agent for Microsoft Windows is now available!
Are you looking to find out more about avoiding downtime and data loss quickly and easily for Windows-based physical or public-cloud workloads? How can you bring more Availability to these workloads?
Join us for the webinar to learn how to:
- Protect your physical and cloud-based servers and workstations
- Protect your disks, files and application items
- Meet RPOs and reduce the risk of data loss for desktops, laptops and tablets outside of the corporate network
Duration: 1:01:44
Speaker: Clint Wyckoff, Philip Kanjuka
Watch ‘Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows’ On-Demand Webinar Here
