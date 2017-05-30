Automotive, Security and the Future of the Xen Project at The Xen Project Developer and Design Summit
The Xen Developer and Design Summit schedule is now live! This conference combines the formats of the Xen Project Developer Summits with the Xen Project Hackathons. If you are part of the Xen Project’s community of developers and power users, come join us in Budapest, Hungary, July 11 – 13 for this must-attend event!
The conference will cover many different topic areas including community, embedded/automotive, performance, tooling, hardware, security and more. The format will include traditional panels and presentation, as well as design and problem solving sessions.
Design and problem solving session proposals will be accepted until July 7. This is a great way to meet other developers face-to-face to:
- Discuss and advance the design and architecture of future functionality
- Coordinate and plan upcoming features
- Discuss and share best practices and ideas on how to improve community collaboration
- Hear interactive sessions covering lessons learned from contributors, users and vendor
Submit your design and problem solving ideas here.
Keynotes this year are coming from Lars Kurth, Xen Project Chairperson and Director of Open Source Solutions at Citrix; Oleksandr Andrushchenko, Lead Software Engineer at EPAM Systems; Stefano Stabellini, Virtualization Architect at Aporeto; and Wei Liu, Senior Software Engineer at Citrix.
Read the entire article here, Automotive, Security and the Future of the Xen Project at The Xen Project Developer and Design Summit
via the fine folks at Xen.org.

