Home Desktop Automation: The Key to Mastering Your IT Domain(s)

Automation: The Key to Mastering Your IT Domain(s)

0
Automation: The Key to Mastering Your IT Domain(s)
0

Automation can make IT at your enterprise more secure, more efficient, and more valuable to your business. It can have personal benefits for you and your team as well.

Automation and Productivity

“Automation will change the daily work activities of everyone, from miners and landscapers to commercial bankers, fashion designers, welders, and CEOs.”

—Harnessing automation for a future that works, McKinsey Global Institute (MGI), January 2017.

The fascinating McKinsey study mentioned above predicts that about half of the work for which people get paid today could be automated by 2055, using technologies that have already been demonstrated. And McKinsey adds that the growth in productivity to be produced by that automation by 2065 will eclipse that generated by IT between 1995 and 2005. By McKinsey’s measure, IT generated productivity growth of 0.6 percent during that decade. In comparison, the firm predicts that automation will generate productivity growth of between 0.8 and 1.4 percent by 2065.

Read the entire article here, Automation: The Key to Mastering Your IT Domain(s)

via the fine folks at Ivanti

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
User Management
Ivanti
Ivanti Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is modernizing IT and helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496898209_maxresdefault.jpg

          Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 Video

          The NEW 2017 VeeamON Forums are designed to connect Asia’s leading IT experts and visionaries for sharing and learning how to ensure Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 will be filled with inspiration, education and networking opportunities — all designed to help you operate 24.7.365. Learn more: https://go.veeam.com/veeamon-forum-asia This video is from […]

          read more
          1496879255_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Citrix Synergy Highlight Video

          1496878721_maxresdefault.jpg

          Bill Philbin is interviewed by Peter McKay, Co-CEO, Veeam

          606091233_1280x720.jpg

          Workspot DaaS 2.0 Architecture Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video