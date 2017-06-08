Automation: The Key to Mastering Your IT Domain(s)

Automation can make IT at your enterprise more secure, more efficient, and more valuable to your business. It can have personal benefits for you and your team as well.

Automation and Productivity

“Automation will change the daily work activities of everyone, from miners and landscapers to commercial bankers, fashion designers, welders, and CEOs.”

—Harnessing automation for a future that works, McKinsey Global Institute (MGI), January 2017.

The fascinating McKinsey study mentioned above predicts that about half of the work for which people get paid today could be automated by 2055, using technologies that have already been demonstrated. And McKinsey adds that the growth in productivity to be produced by that automation by 2065 will eclipse that generated by IT between 1995 and 2005. By McKinsey’s measure, IT generated productivity growth of 0.6 percent during that decade. In comparison, the firm predicts that automation will generate productivity growth of between 0.8 and 1.4 percent by 2065.

