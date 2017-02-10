Automating Microsoft Azure Analysis Services processing with Azure Functions

In this post, we’ll walk through a simple example on how you can setup Azure Functions to process Azure Analysis Services tables.

Azure functions are perfect for running small pieces of code in the cloud. To learn more about Azure Functions, see Azure Functions Overview and Azure Functions pricing.

Create an Azure Function To get started, we first need to create an Azure Function

1. Go to the portal and create a new Function App.

2. Type a unique Name for your new function app, choose the Resource Group and Location. For the Hosting plan use App Service Plan.

Note: As the duration of processing Analysis Services tables and models may vary, use a Basic or Standard App Service Plan and make sure that the Always On setting is turned on, otherwise the Function may time out if the processing takes longer.

