Automating infrastructure delivery to accelerate application development

How Paddy Power Betfair plc leverage APIs and Open Source automation & cloud to stay ahead of their competitors

Digital Disruption is everywhere. Businesses will thrive or fail on their ability to provide new and unique customer experiences, not just as a once-off but on an ongoing basis. You’ve probably heard HPE talk about the Idea Economy, where the ability to take a business idea and rapidly convert that to an actual revenue generating idea or service is the order of the day. It is developers who make this a reality and bring these business ideas to life.

As organizations strive to drive more efficiency and speed into the delivery of applications, services and solutions, the need for IT infrastructure vendors to make their hardware platforms more open and programmable has never been more important. Customers including developers expect the infrastructure to react in real time to their ever changing needs and requirements — from basic provisioning to the ability to flex up and down and more. Developers have their own toolsets and IT Operations are leveraging open source orchestration and automation tools more and more. This requires infrastructure to support a myriad of solutions from companies like Chef, Puppet, Ansible, Docker, Saltstack and others. HPE has provided the required integration through a Unified API available in HPE OneView and now comes embedded in the HPE Synergy Composer.

