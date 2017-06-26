Automating Amazon WorkSpaces Desktop and AppStream 2.0 Application Provisioning – #AWS Session Video
Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed, secure desktop computing service which runs on the AWS Cloud. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS to any device running a web browser. This session will demonstrate how to automate Amazon WorkSpaces desktop and Appstream 2.0 application provisioning to provide users the appropriate experience as they enter, change roles, and leave an organization. Topics presented will include the Amazon WorkSpaces Cost Optimizer, AppStream 2.0 federated sign-in using SAML 2.0, and customer use cases.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
