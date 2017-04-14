Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you automate documentation of your environment: Learn how to audit IT assets and generate detailed server documentation in just a few clicks. Automatically detect all changes in system inventory and configuration to make patch management and configuration deployment easy!

SysKit, created by Acceleratio Ltd., is a powerful monitoring and administration tool that tracks server performance, IT assets, licenses, applications, and user activities to make your life as a system admin more enjoyable. SysKit supports SharePoint, SQL, Windows Servers, Citrix XenApp, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, and workstations.

Free Trial: www.syskit.com

This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio