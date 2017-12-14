Home News Automated Data Protection for Virtualized, Mission-Critical Apps

Automated Data Protection for Virtualized, Mission-Critical Apps

0
Automated Data Protection for Virtualized, Mission-Critical Apps
0

As a channel partner, you need ways to help your customers protect their data and also set yourself apart from the competition. That’s what you get with the updated and greatly enhanced Dell EMC Data Protection Suite for Applications. With this solution your customers gain three key, game-changing advantages: performance, automation and self-service.

Here are more details on each:

Performance

Dell EMC Data Protection Suite for Applications uses three direct data paths either from the application, hypervisor or Dell EMC primary storage to Dell EMC Data Domain protection storage. Direct data paths boost backup and restore performances dramatically, compared to traditional approaches that typically require intermediary servers. Take these performance gains compared to traditional backup methods, for example:

  • Application direct: Up to 50% faster backups than traditional backup methods, up to 99% bandwidth reductions[1]
  • Storage direct: Up to 20x faster backups than traditional backup methods, 10x faster data recovery[2]
  • Hypervisor direct: Up to 5x faster backups than traditional backup methods [3]

Direct data paths reduce or eliminate impacts to application servers, which could otherwise degrade performance of the applications they support. The same goes for protecting data generated from applications using hypervisors on virtual machines, which can be difficult to back up with conventional data protection tools. By broadening the scope of coverage and accelerating performance so significantly, admins can meet even the most stringent service-level objectives (SLOs) for mission-critical applications.

By eliminating intermediary servers customers can reduce the amount of infrastructure needed, which can save both capital costs and operating expenses, the latter by reducing data center space and power requirements. It also saves IT staff the time needed for associated management and maintenance chores.

Read the entire article here, Automated Data Protection for Virtualized, Mission-Critical Apps

Via the fine folks at Dell

Categories:
News
Dell
Dell

Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512648454_hqdefault.jpg

          Scaling Redis Workloads with Amazon ElastiCache – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Learning Objectives: – Learn how to horizontally scale Redis clusters within ElastiCache – Learn about features to secure data in ElastiCache for Redis – Learn about ElastiCache for Redis use cases to speed up real-time applications in web, gaming, ad-tech, media This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

          read more
          1513187228_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.7 with Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.8 – Video

          1512761785_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Faster AI Deployment with NVIDIA TensorRT

          1513190857_hqdefault.jpg

          What is vSAN? – VMware Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video