Automated Data Protection for Virtualized, Mission-Critical Apps

As a channel partner, you need ways to help your customers protect their data and also set yourself apart from the competition. That’s what you get with the updated and greatly enhanced Dell EMC Data Protection Suite for Applications. With this solution your customers gain three key, game-changing advantages: performance, automation and self-service.

Here are more details on each:

Performance

Dell EMC Data Protection Suite for Applications uses three direct data paths either from the application, hypervisor or Dell EMC primary storage to Dell EMC Data Domain protection storage. Direct data paths boost backup and restore performances dramatically, compared to traditional approaches that typically require intermediary servers. Take these performance gains compared to traditional backup methods, for example:

Application direct: Up to 50% faster backups than traditional backup methods, up to 99% bandwidth reductions[1]

Storage direct: Up to 20x faster backups than traditional backup methods, 10x faster data recovery[2]

Hypervisor direct: Up to 5x faster backups than traditional backup methods [3]

Direct data paths reduce or eliminate impacts to application servers, which could otherwise degrade performance of the applications they support. The same goes for protecting data generated from applications using hypervisors on virtual machines, which can be difficult to back up with conventional data protection tools. By broadening the scope of coverage and accelerating performance so significantly, admins can meet even the most stringent service-level objectives (SLOs) for mission-critical applications.

By eliminating intermediary servers customers can reduce the amount of infrastructure needed, which can save both capital costs and operating expenses, the latter by reducing data center space and power requirements. It also saves IT staff the time needed for associated management and maintenance chores.

