Automate Preservation/Retention for OneDrive for Business sites using Office 365 Compliance Center PowerShell

I worked on a small project a few months back where we had to automate retention/preservation for OneDrive for Business sites in Office 365. Here is what the high level requirements were for the automation:

An attribute of the user object in the On-premise Active Directory will determine whether the user’s OneDrive site should be placed on an indefinite hold . The attribute being used in this case was “extensionAttribute13”. The “extensionAttribute13” for each user in the On-Premise Active Directory can either be empty/null or it can have a value “DONOTPURGE”. A value of “DONOTPURGE” indicates that the user’s OneDrive for Business site has to be put on legal hold. An empty/null value for the attribute means that the user’s OneDrive for Business site should NOT be put on hold, and the hold should be released if the site was previously on hold.

I decided to use Office 365 Compliance Center PowerShell to implement the automation. However, there were two major challenges in this implementation:

We had to use a “specific-location” retention policy instead of an org-wide policy. As documented here, a location-specific policy can only contain 100 SharePoint/OneDrive sites. The number of users with retention hold could be several hundred so a single policy wouldn’t be enough to hold all the sites. The script had to be intelligent enough to dynamically create new policies if no empty “slots” were found in the existing policies. I mention “slots” here since we could have a situation where a policy was previously full which could have resulted in creation of new policies, however, some users in that policy had their hold released afterwards and now the policy has empty “slots” which should be reused. We had to dynamically determine the user’s OneDrive for Business site Url in Office 365 based on the user object in Active Directory. One approach that we could have used is documented here. However, this approach wouldn’t work if let’s say the script was run after the user’s profile had been marked for deletion because they have left the company, but the user’s OneDrive site was still not deleted as there is a default 30-day retention period, and there was a requirement to place an indefinite retention hold on that site. See this article to learn more about the default preservation/retention for OneDrive for Business sites. To address this challenge, I decided to use the user’s UPN which is also stored in the on-premise Active Directory to determine their OneDrive site dynamically. This is not the best approach, as it’s not very reliable, but this was the best one we could use.

