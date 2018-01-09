Automate and Control Your Keys for the Hybrid Cloud World – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Enterprises face the ever-present challenge of protecting exponentially growing volumes of data. Adding a hybrid cloud environment to the equation complicates operations further but cannot be avoided. Access, workloads, data sovereignty, and performance are additional critical factors that need to be addressed to ensure governance, risk, and compliance for optimal shareholder return and satisfaction. In this session, we explore how Key-Management-as-a-Service, like Equinix SmartKey on AWS, when implemented on a cloud-neutral platform can meet and exceed performance objectives while keeping keys at the digital edge.

Session sponsored by Equinix

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).