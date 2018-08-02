August Poll: What Are the Key Factors When Buying a New Software?

In our personal lives, we usually have a simple and streamlined approach to buying things, like something nice from ThinkGeek. But when the scene shifts to the business world, the process for purchasing assets like a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution is typically much longer and more complex. According to research by Gartner, in organizations with 100-500 employees, an average of 7 different people are involved in a single buying decision.

As you know, getting everyone to understand the strengths and weaknesses of various IT solutions is challenging. Everyone has their own perspective and agenda. And unfortunately, some people take security and governance seriously only after the organization has been hacked — which is kind of like taking your health seriously only after a doctor says that everything is wrong with you.

And that brings us to this month’s poll question: what are the top factors that influence your software buying process?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.