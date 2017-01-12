Home Applications Atlantis – Introducing the First Purpose-Built Virtual Workspace Appliance Ever!

This week at Citrix Summit, Citrix, HPE and Atlantis are announcing the HPE Edgeline EL4000 Intelligent Edge Workspace, as part of the new Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance program that enables HCI appliances from hardware and storage partners to connect to the Citrix Cloud for automating the setup, management, and maintenance of XenApp/XenDesktop environments for mid-market customers. The Intelligent Edge Workspace is an HPE product that will be marketed and sold through HPE commercial and partner sales, and promoted by HPE and Citrix. Jointly developed by HPE, Citrix and Atlantis, this solution is the first purpose-built appliance specifically targeted at virtual workspace infrastructure and provides optimized computing, storage, and management integration for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. The HPE Intelligent Edge Workspace is designed to run virtual workspaces, both applications and desktops, while benefiting from the simplification of cloud management application and desktop delivery using Citrix Cloud. This solution provides new innovative capabilities to simply deliver virtual workspace infrastructure and ensure the best user experience at a lower cost. By eliminating the complexities of virtual workspace deployment and administration, this appliance enables mid-market customers to easily adopt virtual workspaces and allows organizations to securely mobilize their workforce.

The HPE Intelligent Edge Workspace features the HPE Edgeline EL4000 1U 4-Node server integrated with Atlantis USX to provide high performance virtual workspaces that are faster than a PC with minimal datacenter footprint. The appliance also features the Atlantis Workspace Stack with integration into Citrix Director and Citrix Smart Tools for an easy to configure, use, and manage solution for mid-market, remote/branch office, and edge installations – allowing organizations to adopt virtual workspaces in a matter of hours instead of weeks or even months. With simplified deployment and management combined with the single source of support, the cost of virtual workspace adoption and operation is significantly reduced when compared to traditional infrastructures. HPE and Atlantis are excited to soon bring the first purpose-built virtual workspace appliance delivered as part of the Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program. The HPE Intelligent Edge Workspace is pioneering the primary objective of this program to create a comprehensive workspace appliance solution that takes the entire infrastructure into account to reduce complexity and offer the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Read the entire article here, Atlantis Community – Blog Post: ​Introducing the First Purpose-Built Virtual Workspace Appliance Ever!

via the fine folks at Atlantis

