At TITAN V Launch, NVIDIA CEO Gives Away GPUs to Top AI Brainiacs

May the force — and 21 billion transistors — be with you.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday lit up a gathering of hundreds of elite deep learning researchers at the Conference and Workshop on Neural Information Processing Systems — better known as NIPS — in Long Beach, Calif., by unveiling TITAN V, our latest GPU.

“What NVIDIA is all about is building tools that advance computing, so we can do things that would otherwise be impossible,” Huang, dressed in his trademark black leather jacket, told the crowd as he kicked off the evening. “Our ultimate purpose is to build computing platforms that allow you to do groundbreaking work.”

Twenty of the researchers — selected at random — received one of the first TITANs based on the company’s latest Volta architecture.

The debut of TITAN V was followed another unveiling — the premier of an original, Star Wars inspired piece of music performed live by 15 musicians from the CMG Music Recording Orchestra of Hollywood for the hundreds of researchers gathered for the event.

