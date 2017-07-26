Home Desktop At CVPR 2017, NVIDIA Is in the Center of Research Innovation in AI

At CVPR 2017, NVIDIA Is in the Center of Research Innovation in AI

At CVPR 2017, NVIDIA Is in the Center of Research Innovation in AI
Some come to Hawaii with snorkels. Others come with scuba gear. And then there are those who come to dive really deep.

In the days ahead, some of the greatest minds in artificial intelligence will be in Honolulu for the annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference.

Many attendees were arriving Friday afternoon, and with the blue waters of the Pacific and the abundant pools beckoning from the hotel lobby, one could overhear laments of not being able to partake of the abundant pleasures.

Tropical temptations aside, CVPR is serious business, and the growing importance of the show is evident in the 5,000 researchers, engineers and business leaders gathering here, nearly twice the number of just a year ago.

Despite the idyllic setting, they’ll spend the conference, which kicked off today, sharing research that pushes the frontiers of AI. As AI has moved from an academic specialty to the most powerful technology trend of our era, interest has broadened and once obscure figures now loom as industry celebrities.

So, it’s no surprise that this year’s CVPR is different. Past editions focused on where AI could go in the future. But computer vision has moved beyond future promise to a practical technology that’s begun disrupting industries from intelligent video analytics and self-driving cars to medical imaging and advertising.

CVPR 2017: NVIDIA Research Everywhere You Look

With NVIDIA technologies and partners playing roles in all these worlds, we’ll be visible everywhere at CVPR.

Read the entire article here, At CVPR 2017, NVIDIA Is in the Center of Research Innovation in AI

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

