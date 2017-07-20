Home Desktop At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Andy Whiteside From XenTegra – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Andy Whiteside From XenTegra – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

0
Watch Andy Whiteside CEO from XenTegra talk about his impressions, the relation and processes with IGEL!

For more information please visit www.igel.com.

This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Videos
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.
