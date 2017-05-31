Home Ask SysTrack: Be the Hero Your End Users Deserve

Ask SysTrack: Be the Hero Your End Users Deserve

Ask SysTrack: Be the Hero Your End Users Deserve
Citrix Synergy was once again a resounding success for us at Lakeside Software. We relished the opportunity to engage directly with industry insiders, to answer your insightful questions, and to witness the field of exceptional products showcased at Synergy this year.

We are excited to announce that the editors of TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com™ have selected Ask SysTrack as a Best of Citrix Synergy 2017 Awards Finalist in the Desktop and Application Delivery category. This award is a continuation of the positive feedback we’ve received since launching Ask SysTrack last year, and we are proud that the hard work we’ve put into delivering this feature has paid off as real utility to users. After all, a mission of any workplace analytics software should be enabling detailed forensic capabilities for IT without sacrificing ease of use.

The concept behind Ask SysTrack is simple: modern users can answer virtually any question through an Internet browser search—why shouldn’t the answers behind how a computer is performing be just as easy to find? For too long, IT has had to fumble around any new monitoring software to access the views they need to manage their environment. What’s the point of delivering great metrics if they’re impossible to locate? Ask SysTrack comes to the rescue by offering an intuitive, natural language search capability powered by IBM Watson cognitive services.

Read the entire article here, Ask SysTrack: Be the Hero Your End Users Deserve | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Categories:
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is the leading provider of Big Data for End-User Computing. Lakeside provides organizations with the data-driven knowledge to make better decisions that drive business success. More than 2,000 organizations in over 60 countries use SysTrack to better understand and empower their workforce.
