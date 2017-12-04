Home Applications Ask Microsoft Anything: Windows Server Containers

Ask Microsoft Anything: Windows Server Containers

0
Ask Microsoft Anything: Windows Server Containers
0

Containers are redefining the way we build and operate reliable systems in the cloud by providing a way to wrap up an application in its own isolated box. For the application in its container, it has no knowledge of any other applications or processes that exist outside of its box. Everything the application depends on to run successfully also lives inside this container. Wherever the box may move, the application will always be satisfied because it is bundled up with everything it needs to run.Windows Containers offer two different types of containers or runtimes – Windows Server Containers, which provides application isolation through process and namespace isolation technology, and Hyper-V Isolation, which expands on the isolation provided by Windows Server Containers by running each container in a highly optimized virtual machine. Running a container on Windows with or without Hyper-V Isolation is a runtime decision.

On Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Pacific, we will host a one-hour AMA (Ask Microsoft Anything) focused on Windows Containers. In this free session, you’ll be able to ask Microsoft experts your questions about the new, graphical management solution for Windows Server.

Our goal for this AMA is to help you learn:

  • What are containers?
  • What types of Windows Containers are there?
  • What is Docker?
  • How do I containerize an app?
  • What resources are available for developers and IT pros?

Read the entire article here, Ask Microsoft Anything: Windows Server Containers

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Management
News
Microsoft
Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511832130_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Video: Data Protection for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

          In today’s digital economy, 81% of enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy to drive increased innovation, speed time to market, and optimize cost. In this era, downtime and data loss means a loss in customer confidence, damaged brand reputation, and ultimately lost revenue and competitive advantage. Veeam provides data protection across your multi-cloud environment – […]

          read more
          1511939531_maxresdefault.jpg

          Migrating from Citrix Command Center to NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) – Video

          1511789164_1511789161_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server 2017: World’s First Diskless Database – Video

          1512349032_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA I am AI Docuseries, Episode 1 Video : AI with the Heart of a Composer – AIVA

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video