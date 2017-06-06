Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017
The NEW 2017 VeeamON Forums are designed to connect Asia’s leading IT experts and visionaries for sharing and learning how to ensure Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 will be filled with inspiration, education and networking opportunities — all designed to help you operate 24.7.365.
Learn more at: https://go.veeam.com/veeamon-forum-asia
Learn more at – https://www.veeam.com/
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
