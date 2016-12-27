Home As Cloud Adoption Soars, Data Protection and Security Concerns Loom

New eBook from Vision Solutions uncovers confusion about who is protecting the public cloud, even as adoption grows

A new eBook from Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions, finds that although two out of three (65%) U.S. companies use cloud services and nearly eight out of 10 (78%) plan to deploy cloud-based solutions in the next five years, most are uncertain about who is in charge of protecting the data they store in the public cloud.

When asked who is responsible for public cloud protection, 43% of surveyed IT professionals said the public cloud provider is in charge, and 39% said the internal IT organization is responsible, according to the eBook, “What Do You See in the Cloud?,” which also finds:

  • Businesses are placing their trust in the cloud: 32% of the surveyed IT pros said their company uses or protects their mission-critical Tier 1 applications in the Cloud, and 31% do the same with Tier 2 applications
  • Cloud security and privacy breaches remain a threat:  Barely more than half (52%) of the respondents said their company maintains internal control of their data infrastructure while just 45% said they are protecting their data from access by other cloud customers

These and other key cloud issues and trends were identified during an online survey of 346 leading IT professionals Vision Solutions conducted in August. Of the respondents:

  • 80% plan, manage or administer IT
  • 75% have or share responsibility for cloud management and protection
  • 69% work in companies with more than 100 employees; 49% had more than 1,000 workers

“As our survey illustrates definitively, the cloud is no longer emerging – it’s here to stay,” said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions. “Yet while it’s not hard to understand why companies are increasingly embracing the cloud, it’s also not so easy to comprehend why so many of them continue to blindly trust their vital assets in the cloud.”

The complete eBook is available for complimentary download in the Vision Solutions Cloud Hub or directly at: http://www.visionsolutions.com/cloud-ebook.  

About Vision Solutions

Vision Solutions is a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions – high availability, disaster recovery, migration and data sharing – for IBM Power Systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Vision to protect and modernize their environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Visit visionsolutions.com and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

Double-Take Software
Double-Take Software Double-Take is the leading provider of IT modernization solutions – migration, high availability, disaster recovery and data sharing – for Windows and Linux systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Double-Take to protect and modernize their physical, virtual and cloud environments. Double-Take is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information visit www.doubletake.com.
