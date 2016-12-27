As Cloud Adoption Soars, Data Protection and Security Concerns Loom

New eBook from Vision Solutions uncovers confusion about who is protecting the public cloud, even as adoption grows

A new eBook from Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions, finds that although two out of three (65%) U.S. companies use cloud services and nearly eight out of 10 (78%) plan to deploy cloud-based solutions in the next five years, most are uncertain about who is in charge of protecting the data they store in the public cloud.

When asked who is responsible for public cloud protection, 43% of surveyed IT professionals said the public cloud provider is in charge, and 39% said the internal IT organization is responsible, according to the eBook, “What Do You See in the Cloud?,” which also finds:

Businesses are placing their trust in the cloud: 32% of the surveyed IT pros said their company uses or protects their mission-critical Tier 1 applications in the Cloud, and 31% do the same with Tier 2 applications

Cloud security and privacy breaches remain a threat: Barely more than half (52%) of the respondents said their company maintains internal control of their data infrastructure while just 45% said they are protecting their data from access by other cloud customers

These and other key cloud issues and trends were identified during an online survey of 346 leading IT professionals Vision Solutions conducted in August. Of the respondents:

80% plan, manage or administer IT

75% have or share responsibility for cloud management and protection

69% work in companies with more than 100 employees; 49% had more than 1,000 workers

“As our survey illustrates definitively, the cloud is no longer emerging – it’s here to stay,” said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions. “Yet while it’s not hard to understand why companies are increasingly embracing the cloud, it’s also not so easy to comprehend why so many of them continue to blindly trust their vital assets in the cloud.”

