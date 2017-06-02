Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Unified Customer Experience
Michael Dell and Marc Benioff have been known to be great friends and pretty competitive with each other – especially when it’s for a good cause like their past Fitbit challenge to raise funds for American Heart Association.
The two recently reunited on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” to discuss a new strategic technology agreement between Dell Technologies and Salesforce that will expand the use Salesforce’s CRM tools – now with additional artificial intelligence features – to make customer interactions smarter and more predictive.
“At Dell Technologies, we are 100 percent focused on our customers and on delivering the best customer experiences in the world,” Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies said in the official announcement of the deal. “Salesforce is helping bring together all of our customer interactions across our family of businesses, which is huge for us, and with the addition of Einstein artificial intelligence, we can make each of those interactions smarter.”
Read the entire article here, Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Unified Customer Experience
via the fine folks at Dell
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper