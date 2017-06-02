Michael Dell and Marc Benioff have been known to be great friends and pretty competitive with each other – especially when it’s for a good cause like their past Fitbit challenge to raise funds for American Heart Association.

The two recently reunited on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” to discuss a new strategic technology agreement between Dell Technologies and Salesforce that will expand the use Salesforce’s CRM tools – now with additional artificial intelligence features – to make customer interactions smarter and more predictive.

“At Dell Technologies, we are 100 percent focused on our customers and on delivering the best customer experiences in the world,” Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies said in the official announcement of the deal. “Salesforce is helping bring together all of our customer interactions across our family of businesses, which is huge for us, and with the addition of Einstein artificial intelligence, we can make each of those interactions smarter.”

Read the entire article here, Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Unified Customer Experience

via the fine folks at Dell