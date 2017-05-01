In today’s digital world, data is the new oil. And like oil, data must be gathered and refined in order to extract value from it. Your business is probably doing just that — gaining a treasure trove of information that helps you become more competitive.

If data is indeed that valuable, it makes sense to be vigilant in protecting it. Yet, when you put your data in the public cloud, have you considered that you may be giving up a fair amount of control? To investigate this claim, consider three key concerns in the public cloud: protection, compliance/data sovereignty and legal issues.

Protecting your data – implicitly trusting your cloud provider

Because data is critical to running a businesses, it is logical to be actively involved in protecting it. Yet, according to a recent press release by CTERA, two out of three companies using the public cloud are not focused on backing up their applications at all. Why? Because they believe that the cloud is more resilient than on-premises applications, a belief that facts don’t necessarily support. And a majority of organizations rely solely on their cloud providers to run backups, even though most admit that any loss of data in the cloud would be catastrophic to their business.

Read the entire article here, Are you in control of your public cloud data? Maybe. Maybe not.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.