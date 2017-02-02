Blackjack is one of the most popular games in the world of gambling. What would a player’s odds of winning be if the player had, say, just one extra piece of data–whether the dealer’s card facing down was a ‘face’ (King, Queen or Jack) card or not? An impossibility for the mere mortals. A definite game changer for those with such super powers!

In the world of security, the odds of going ‘bust’ are rapidly increasing given the escalating variety and volume of threats. Security operators walk a very fine line between potentially disastrous oversight and costly false alarms. Either way is a ‘bust’, which differs only in the degree of damage.

Unlike the aforementioned Blackjack example, improving your odds of winning in security does not require super powers. It does require us to get to that game-changing piece/pieces of information as quickly as possible. The good news is that, with big data, there is an abundance of information from diverse sources such as video surveillance cameras, sensors, access control, social media, etc., to help piece that puzzle together. However, the variety, velocity and volume of big data, is eclipsing human capabilities to manually capture and analyze.

Read the entire article here, Are you gambling with your security infrastructure?

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.