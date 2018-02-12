Published applications are a great way to deploy applications to your organizational users. Essentially what you are doing when you publish an application is virtualizing an application. Yes, you heard me right. The application is deployed to a server, virtualized, and then access to just the application is granted to a user. Not convinced that this is something you need yet?

In this article, we will take a close look at why virtual applications may be beneficial. Then we will take a real-world look at some examples where published applications create business success. Concluding this topic with how to overcome some of the challenges that proper monitoring can solve.

Why Published Applications?

It may not be obvious at first why a virtual application should be used over a virtual desktop or even a regular workstation for that matter. The following table highlights the considerations around the decision-making process of each to help ensure you are offering the best option for your business users.

Read the entire article here, Are Published Applications right for your Organization?

