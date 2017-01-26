Home Applications Are Containers on a VM the new VDI on iPad Fad? Is it just a fad?

You’ll probably remember a few years ago when it was the “Year of VDI”. Ok, that’s kind of funny because it feels like it’s been the year of VDI for the last decade.  What I’m talking about is the days in around 2011-2012 when the iPad was becoming a sensation among consumers and VMware and Citrix quickly responded to make sure they were both ready.

The result was that every keynote over those couple of years featured an on-stage demo of running a VDI session on an Apple iPad in order to bring on oohs and ahhhs from the audience.  There were giveaways galore of iPads by every vendor, and it seemed like a race for people to get on board.

Why Aren’t you Using VDI on an iPad Today?

Fast forward to today, and let’s see how many of us are using a full Windows desktop on an iPad for your day-to-day work?  Probably a rather small percentage.  This is because the novelty of it outweighed the real usability.  What did happen was that we realized the novelty introduced a new bottleneck.  We suddenly realized that the thing we really wanted inside that VDI session was the applications!

