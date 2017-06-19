Architectures for HPC and HTC Workloads on AWS – AWS Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Researchers and IT professionals using High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Throughput Computing (HTC) need large scale infrastructure in order to move their research forward. Neuroimaging employs a variety of computationally demanding techniques with which to interrogate the structure and function of the living brain. Tara Madhyastha with the University of Washington, Department of Radiology, is demonstrating these methods at scale. This session will provide reference architectures for running your workloads on AWS, enabling you to achieve scale on demand, and reduce your time to science. We will also debunk myths about HPC in the cloud and show techniques for running common on-premises workloads in the cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).