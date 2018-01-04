Architectural Patterns and Best Practices with VMware Cloud on AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

The recent launch of VMware Cloud on AWS gives customers new options for addressing several use cases, including cloud migration, hybrid deployments, and disaster recovery. We introduce and describe design patterns for incorporating VMware Cloud on AWS into existing architecture and detail how the service’s capabilities can influence future architectural plans. We explore design considerations and nuances for integrating VMware Cloud on AWS Software Defined Data Centers (SDDCs) with native AWS services, enabling you to use each platform’s benefits. Architects, system operators, and anyone looking to understand VMware Cloud on AWS will walk away with examples and options for solving challenging use cases with this new, exciting service.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).