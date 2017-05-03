April Poll Results: What PAM Solution Do You Use & Recommend?

Hi everyone. You may recall that for the April poll, instead of pulling an April Fool’s prank we dialed up the seriousness level and asked you to tell us what Privileged Access Management (PAM) software you use and recommend.

Now, we’re all about transparency here at Devolutions. When we have tons of response to a poll question, we tell you. And when we don’t have much response at all, we also tell you. Well guess what? Yup: the response to last month’s poll was on the low side. However, we did receive a couple of good PAM suggestions that we want to pass along: Hitachi Privilege Access Manager (HiPAM) and Lieberman Software RED Suite.

To continue being transparent: the lower-than-usual response didn’t surprise us for a couple of reasons. First, IT pros in smaller-sized organizations, or who work as consultants, often don’t purchase or use PAM solutions directly. Second, even IT pros who work in larger enterprises tend not to focus on PAM.

