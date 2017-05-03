Home Desktop April Poll Results: What PAM Solution Do You Use & Recommend?

April Poll Results: What PAM Solution Do You Use & Recommend?

April Poll Results: What PAM Solution Do You Use & Recommend?
Hi everyone. You may recall that for the April poll, instead of pulling an April Fool’s prank we dialed up the seriousness level and asked you to tell us what Privileged Access Management (PAM) software you use and recommend.

Now, we’re all about transparency here at Devolutions. When we have tons of response to a poll question, we tell you. And when we don’t have much response at all, we also tell you. Well guess what? Yup: the response to last month’s poll was on the low side. However, we did receive a couple of good PAM suggestions that we want to pass along: Hitachi Privilege Access Manager (HiPAM) and Lieberman Software RED Suite.

To continue being transparent: the lower-than-usual response didn’t surprise us for a couple of reasons. First, IT pros in smaller-sized organizations, or who work as consultants, often don’t purchase or use PAM solutions directly. Second, even IT pros who work in larger enterprises tend not to focus on PAM.

Read the entire article here, April Poll Results: What PAM Solution Do You Use & Recommend?

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

