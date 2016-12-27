AppSense: To CBB or to LTSB? That is the question!

Windows 10’s evolutions don’t simply stop at the Start Menu.

With an eye on the likes of Apple and Google, both of whom have succeeded in bringing an aggressive fast-update cadence to their own flagship software platforms, Microsoft have performed a radical overhaul – or, to use their own terms, reimagining – of the method used to build, deploy and service the Windows client endpoint. These improvements have focused strongly on simplifying the process required, as well as maximizing user involvement in it, and minimizing the resource needed to perform updates of the Windows operating system to the latest features.

Traditional upgrade methods

Traditionally, a Windows operating system upgrade was a large project requiring a substantial amount of planning, resource and disruption. They came along every three to six years, and involved a big leap in terms of hardware, software and user familiarity. Because of changes in hardware specifications and also to the under-the-hood operation of day-to-day tasks, operating system upgrades were, for the most part, a case of wipe-and-reload. This approach necessitated additional overhead as migration processes and supporting scripts were created, tested and maintained to assist in the transition.

