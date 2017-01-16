AppSense Performance Manager v10.1

I am pleased to announce the release of version 10.1 of AppSense Performance Manager. This release continues our commitment to delivering new features, enhancements to existing functionality, and support for the latest Microsoft desktop, server and application delivery technologies.

AppSense Performance Manager helps IT teams deliver a highly responsive desktop to users while reducing hardware costs. Performance Manager does not require additional infrastructure, is easily installed, and, compared with servers without Performance Manager, demonstrates huge memory reduction and a dramatic increase in supported users.

Updated Microsoft Component Support for Windows 2016

Our Citrix XenApp and Remote Desktop Session Host/Terminal Server customers tell us that the October release of Windows Server 2016 promises to be the next big operating system refresh. With its refreshed and more user-friendly interface, Windows Server 2016 will be the operating system of choice for many of our published desktop and published app customers seeking a Windows 10 experience.

