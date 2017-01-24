AppSense / LANDESK / HEAT Merge to Form Ivanti

With more than 1,600 employees in 23 countries and serving over 22,000 broadly diversified customers across all industries, Ivanti provides integrated solutions that help IT organizations balance rapidly-evolving user requirements with the need to secure critical assets and data. The combination of two leading companies bolsters Ivanti’s robust product offerings and strengthens its position as a leading vendor capable of addressing the entire continuum of a customer’s IT management needs.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for the company,” said Ivanti CEO Steve Daly. “We are excited to have the deal finalized and to introduce ourselves to the world with the new Ivanti name. Our passion for customer success and our expertise in helping organizations create a more secure digital workplace sets us apart in the industry and creates a foundation for future growth.”

“We are thrilled to support Ivanti as a platform investment through the combination of LANDESK and HEAT. This transaction is an example of our buy and build strategy to create leading platforms,” said Behdad Eghbali, Managing Partner. “Ivanti’s strength lies in its scale and the quality of its loyal customer base, people, and differentiated products. We plan to aggressively accelerate growth by investing in the development of new products and sales and marketing as well as through acquisitions.”

The combination enhances Ivanti’s unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, increases its strength in the endpoint security market, and provides a rapidly growing SaaS service management platform. The combined company is well positioned to address IT’s growing needs as they deal with increasingly complex end-user environments and transition services to the cloud.

“Security is hard these days, coping with a dynamic threat landscape, digital transformation demands, and regulatory upheaval,” said Duncan Brown, research director, European security practice, IDC. “We shouldn’t try to make it harder by creating silos between security operations and IT operations. In all but the biggest or hyper-sensitive companies, it makes sense to run IT and security from the same console.

The merger of HEAT and LANDESK makes sense: both are leaders in IT Ops and both have integrated security functionality into their propositions. With minimal overlap in channel and geographic coverage, there are plenty of synergies to pursue.”

With its expanded scale, breadth and resources, Ivanti is well-positioned to serve IT organizations with solutions to manage and secure end user environments. Ivanti’s platform is ideal for the modern IT organization, which increasingly assumes a greater role in security.

“As a long-time partner of both LANDESK and HEAT, we’ve seen the synergy of these two service, infrastructure, and security management leaders first hand,” said Jon Camilleri, president and CEO of Kifiniti Solutions. “The complementary nature of HEAT’s cloud-based service management software paired with LANDESK’s IT asset management and endpoint security portfolio results in a powerful suite of solutions that meet today’s growing customer requirements. We’re eager to capitalize on the new opportunities ahead as an Ivanti partner.”

Customers can expect the same great products, the same great people, and the same laser focus on customer success.

“LANDESK has been an integral component of our IT services for years and central to many of our IT successes,” said Robb Harper, manager of IT service management, Oil States International. “LANDESK’s focus on innovation, growth, and new technology has been exceptional. We are enthusiastic about what is to come and our on-going partnership with Ivanti.”

About Ivanti

Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is modernizing IT and helping IT organizations successfully navigate digital workplace transformation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com.