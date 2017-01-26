AppSense Endpoint Security Suite – Define Tomorrow

In March this year LANdesk, well known for their end-point management products, made its seventh acquisition in 5 years and purchased the well-known User Environment Manager (UEM) product vendor AppSense.

The products that AppSense brings with it really compliment to LANDesk’s existing Endpoint Management portfolio of products and are anticipated to really strengthen LANDesk’s expertise in the virtualisation space together with expanding their operational security capabilities to deliver even more comprehensive endpoint management and security solutions than ever before. AppSense’s user virtualisation technology Application Manager enables simplified security and control of virtual, physical and cloud-hosted environments, whilst the Environment Manager product from AppSense improves the overall experience that users receive together with enhancing security and managing the end-points it is used upon.

“Our goal with AppSense has been to provide the best user experience while enhancing the security and manageability of virtual and physical endpoints,” said Scott Arnold, president and CEO of AppSense. “Joining forces with LANDESK makes strategic sense. We are excited to provide our customers and partners with the option for a total endpoint management strategy from a single vendor.”

