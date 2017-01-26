Home Applications AppSense Endpoint Security Suite – Define Tomorrow

AppSense Endpoint Security Suite – Define Tomorrow

0
AppSense Endpoint Security Suite – Define Tomorrow
0

In March this year LANdesk, well known for their end-point management products, made its seventh acquisition in 5 years and purchased the well-known User Environment Manager (UEM) product vendor AppSense.

The products that AppSense brings with it really compliment to LANDesk’s existing Endpoint Management portfolio of products and are anticipated to really strengthen LANDesk’s expertise in the virtualisation space together with expanding their operational security capabilities to deliver even more comprehensive endpoint management and security solutions than ever before. AppSense’s user virtualisation technology Application Manager enables simplified security and control of virtual, physical and cloud-hosted environments, whilst the Environment Manager product from AppSense improves the overall experience that users receive together with enhancing security and managing the end-points it is used upon.

“Our goal with AppSense has been to provide the best user experience while enhancing the security and manageability of virtual and physical endpoints,” said Scott Arnold, president and CEO of AppSense. “Joining forces with LANDESK makes strategic sense. We are excited to provide our customers and partners with the option for a total endpoint management strategy from a single vendor.”

Read the entire article here, AppSense Endpoint Security Suite — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Management
Security
User Management
ComputerWorld Group
ComputerWorld Group The ComputerWorld team are the most knowledgeable business IT experts in the business. But what's really unique about our team is the personal approach and sheer determination of every single person to make businesses better. Our passion is really listening to problems and finding that eureka moment when when a technological solution will make a significant difference to the way an organisation operates.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        In this webinar, Citrix, Pure Storage, and Cisco come together to help you build infrastructure for large-scale Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485348710_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1485349055_maxresdefault.jpg

          What a complete app/desktop delivery should include today

          1485349089_maxresdefault.jpg

          A New Perspective of Windows 10 Security Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video